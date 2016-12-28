Man charged for rest stop standoff that closed Interstate near Kansas City

PLATTE COUNTY -A man has been charged in Platte County after a more than 4 hour long standoff December 23 that shutdown Interstate 29 north of Kansas City.

Khrurshed Haydarov, 25, of Pennsylvania was charged Christmas Eve with a felony for making a terrorist threat. That charge stems from an incident that took place Friday in Platte County when the armed trucker was arrested after an hours-long standoff at a rest stop near Kansas City, forced the closure of Interstate 29 freeway ahead of the holiday weekend.

The standoff began shortly before 9 a.m. following reports of a man pointing a rifle at traffic. Authorities evacuated the rest area, leaving only the unidentified trucker and officers.

Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe says no shots were fired.

Traffic in both directions of I-29 backed up for miles.