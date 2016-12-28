Large records storage system to be removed from Barton County Courthouse

The Barton County Driver’s License Office will soon be removing a large item from their office on the second floor of the Barton County Courthouse.

In order to meet the requirements of the Driver’s License Office, a white 2000 Records Storage / Retrieval System needs to be removed.

Facilities Leader Gary Bruner says after discussion with Records Retrieval Systems, taking out the large records system with county employees is not recommended.

Gary Bruner Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/bruner-1.mp3

Bruner mentioned there was expertise required to dismantle the system in a safe manner and Records Retrieval Systems from Wichita quoted Barton County a price of $2,400 to remove the item.

Gary Bruner Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/bruner-2.mp3

Bruner obtained the box from Acme Scrap in Great Bend for free. Acme agreed to pay the county $92 per ton of metal that goes into the removal box.

With the $250 discount from Records Retrieval, the idea is the removal for $2,150 will be offset by selling the system for scrap.