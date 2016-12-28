Great Bend’s tree replacement program

Many people would be surprised to know the city of Great Bend operates their own tree nursery. According to Public Lands Director Scott Keeler, the nursery is located near the Great Bend Airport and got its start over 22-years ago.

By having the nursery in place, Keeler says the city saves thousands of dollars when they have to replant indigenous trees that have fallen victim to either disease, weather or just old age.

The nursery consists of over 1,500 trees, including a wide variety of species such as Burr Oak, Northern Red Oak, Pecan, Black Walnut, Sawtooth Oak, Sycamore, Ponderosa Pine, Cottonwood, Lacebark Elm, Locust, Pin Oak, and Bald Cypress.

Trees that are ready to be moved are transplanted throughout the public lands areas by Parks Department staff. Keeler says they transplant over 100 trees annually and are proud to be helping Great Bend become a member of Tree City USA.