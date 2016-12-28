Grandfather enters plea in death of eight-year-old he let drive him home

TROY, Kan. (AP) — A man whose 8-year-old granddaughter died in a northeast Kansas crash after he let her drive him home from church is awaiting sentencing.

Dennis Meers, of St. Joseph, is set to be sentenced Feb. 6 after pleading no contest last week to aggravated child endangerment.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Meers’ granddaughter, Cadence Orcutt, was killed in November 2015 when she lost control of the car. The vehicle plunged down an embankment and overturned in rural Doniphan County. Meers also was injured.

Meers previously was sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony driving while his license was revoked. In 1996 and 2001, Meers was convicted in Missouri on charges of being a persistent offender for driving while intoxicated.