Getting the most from equipment, Barton County department upgrades

For a power washer to last 16 years is quite the accomplishment, according Barton County Noxious Weed Director Dale Phillips.

The Noxious Weed Department’s current power washer that is used every day is malfunctioning and Phillips believed it was time to put the old model to rest. The department asked two vendors their going rates for a new machine.

It was recommended that the current unit be traded in for a power washer bid by Pistol Pete’s in Great Bend for $5,250. Phillips says the price from the Hillsboro vendor cost $45 more.