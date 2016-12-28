Cop Shop (12/27)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (12/27)
Chase All Units
At 7:28 a.m. Richard Musil was arrested after a chase started at 24th Street & Canterbury Ln.
Shots Fired
At 11:54 a.m. a report of shots fired was made at 652 W. 1st Street in Hoisington.
Non Injury Accident
At 6:15 p.m. report of hitting a deer in the 800 block of SE 20 Road was made.
Great Bend Police Department Service Log (12/27)
Criminal Damage
At 3:48 a.m. damage to a gate at the airport was made at 9810 B-29 Way.
Chase All Units
At 7:28 a.m. a chase was reported at 24th Street & Canterbury Ln.
Criminal Damage
At 8:16 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 1914 Monroe Street.
At 8:45 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 2019 12th Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 9:04 a.m. a burglary was reported at 2101 27th Street.
Theft
At 10:24 a.m. report of someone breaking into the games and stealing the change at Discount Laundry, 2201 10th Street, was made.
Warrant Arrest
At 11:33 a.m. an officer arrested Tyrone Lucas at 1217 Madison Street on a Rice County warrant.
Theft
At 12:15 p.m. Sunflower Early Education Center, 1312 Patton Road, reported someone stealing $200.00.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 2:53 p.m. report of someone breaking into the residence at 3220 Meadowlark Ln and stealing jewelry.
12/28
Non Injury Accident
At 5:32 a.m. Nicholas Hamit and Janet Dowson were involved in an accident at 5237 Ridgeway Dr.
