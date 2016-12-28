Cop Shop (12/27)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (12/27)

Chase All Units

At 7:28 a.m. Richard Musil was arrested after a chase started at 24th Street & Canterbury Ln.

Shots Fired

At 11:54 a.m. a report of shots fired was made at 652 W. 1st Street in Hoisington.

Non Injury Accident

At 6:15 p.m. report of hitting a deer in the 800 block of SE 20 Road was made.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (12/27)

Criminal Damage

At 3:48 a.m. damage to a gate at the airport was made at 9810 B-29 Way.

Chase All Units

Criminal Damage

At 8:16 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 1914 Monroe Street.

At 8:45 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 2019 12th Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:04 a.m. a burglary was reported at 2101 27th Street.

Theft

At 10:24 a.m. report of someone breaking into the games and stealing the change at Discount Laundry, 2201 10th Street, was made.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:33 a.m. an officer arrested Tyrone Lucas at 1217 Madison Street on a Rice County warrant.

Theft

At 12:15 p.m. Sunflower Early Education Center, 1312 Patton Road, reported someone stealing $200.00.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 2:53 p.m. report of someone breaking into the residence at 3220 Meadowlark Ln and stealing jewelry.

12/28

Non Injury Accident

At 5:32 a.m. Nicholas Hamit and Janet Dowson were involved in an accident at 5237 Ridgeway Dr.