Claflin Neighborhood Revitalization Plan renewed another 5 years

Claflin City Attorney Bob Suelter approached the Barton County Commission Tuesday morning to extend a Neighborhood Revitalization Plan for the City of Claflin.

Suelter mentioned Claflin wants to keep the town nice, building, and growing. In an effort to accomplish these things, the Neighborhood Revitalization Plan provides tax rebates for qualified new improvements.

Commissioner Alicia Straub supported the efforts.

Alicia Straub Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/straub-claflin.mp3

Barton County performs the administrative tax functions for the rebates offered on the new improvements. Commissioners approved a five-year extension of the plan for Claflin residents to take advantage of if making home improvements.