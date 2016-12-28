Barton County cuts ties with The League of Kansas Municipalities

The League of Kansas Municipalities is a membership association that was formed to advocate the interests of cities and governing bodies across the state.

Barton County has paid their dues for membership in the past, but at Tuesday’s Barton County Commission meeting, the commission decided to forego further participation.

Commissioner Jennifer Schartz says at the cost of $1,200 a year, the membership is not worth it.

Jennifer Schartz Audio

The $1,200 covers a research subscription, copies of the Kansas Government Journal, Legislative Advocacy, and annual conferences and events.

Barton County remains a member of Kansas Association of Counties that provides similar services.

Commission Chair Don Davis added that the League of Kansas Municipalities also raised their fees this year. The commission voted 5-0 to not renew membership with The League.