Wednesday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-8A Early Morning Show with Patrick Burnett – News – Sports – Business News, Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Golden Belt Humane Society Show” hosted by John O’Connor. Guests GBHS Director Heather Acheson.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – The Farmer Forum with guest host Ted Seifried.

11A-11:30 “Perspectives” hosted by Richard Baker – “The Incarceration of Japanese Americans” In February of 1942, President Franklin Roosevelt signed an executive order that would result in over 100-thousand United States residents of Japanese ancestry being rounded up and put in detention camps until the end of the war. Today, there are some who see those World War Two internment camps as, what they call, “a precedent” for an immigrant registry.

11:30-12P “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include Great Bend Public Lands Director Scott Keeler.

12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:30-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-5P College Football – Pinstripe Bowl – Pittsburgh vs Northwestern

5P-9P College Football – Russell Athletic Bowl – West Virginia vs Miami (Fla)

9P-Mid College Football – Texas Bowl – Kansas State vs Texas A&M