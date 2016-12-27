The dream grows for CKDC in Great Bend

In December, the Central Kansas Dream Center (CKDC) celebrated the opening of their recent expansion to the second floor with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.

The renovation allows the CKDC to bring their men’s program in house. The renovation increased their capacity from 6 men to 36 men between their 9-month discipleship program and the Boys Aging out of Foster Care Program for youth age 18-21. The second floor area features shared living quarters, kitchen, laundry, a staff apartment, restrooms and more.

“The CKDC receives no federal, state or United Way dollars but God provides” said Kimberly Becker, CKDC Director.

The organization raised $150,000.00 for the second floor renovations in a year, completing construction in nine months. Becker also shared that plans for construction on the third floor are already underway and may begin as early as January. The third floor will provide the ability to house married couples who want to enter the programs together, house additional staff and add a clinic room, prayer chapel, offices and an elevator! Tax credits are still available as they seek to raise the additional funding for the third floor.

The Central Kansas Dream Center, located at 2100 Broadway in Great Bend, is a multifaceted ministry that reaches hurting people, restores families and helps individuals realize their dreams.