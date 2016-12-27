Rozel – Sherman Leon McIntyre, 78, passed away December 26, 2016 at Hays Medical Center, Hays, Kansas.

He was born December 13, 1938 in Iowa City, Iowa; the son of Vernon and Arez Anderson McIntyre; a resident of Rozel for the last 27 years, moving from Norton, Kansas. He was a painter and drywall finisher.

He was a member of the Church of God of High Plains, Hays, Kansas. Sherman loved woodworking, making birdhouses and playing with his grandchildren.

On March 8, 1985 he married Wava Brooks in Hays, Kansas. She survives.

Other survivors include; six sons, James (Shantel), Larned, Randy (Vickie), Lime Springs, Iowa, Sherman L. (Betty Sue), Thomasville, Georgia, Kenny (Jenny), Iowa, Loni, Decorah, Iowa and Sherman L., Minnesota; two daughters, April (Aaron) Boese, Rozel and Janet Barr, Georgia; a sister, Beverly Jackson, Owasso, Oklahoma; thirty grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by; a son, Alan; five brothers, Jim, Alan, Doug, Billie and Richard and two sisters, Arlene Kinsel and Jean.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Memorials may be given to the Sherman Leon McIntyre fund, in care of Beckwith Mortuary, P.O. Box 477, Larned, KS 67550. Personal condolences may be left at www.beckwithmortuary.com.