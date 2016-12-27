Larned – Ruby May Hunter, 80, passed away December 26, 2016, at Diversicare of Larned.

She was born February 18, 1936, in Missouri, the daughter of Victor and Luzelle Mitchell Chase. A longtime area resident, moving from Arkansas, she was a retired Licensed Mental Health Technician at the Larned State Hospital, Larned.

She was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church, Larned. She enjoyed doing word search puzzles, cross stitch, riding horses, bowling and loved music.

Survivors include: son, Victor Hunter, Archie, MO; two daughters, Julie Eddings, Alco, AR, Becky Obermiller, Garfield; six grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherrie Davis; two brothers, Frank and Lawrence Chase.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned.

Memorials may be given to the Pawnee County Humane Society in care of Beckwith Mortuary, Box 477 Larned, KS 67550. Condolences may be sent to www.beckwithmortuary.com.