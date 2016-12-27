GREAT BEND — Roy Joseph VonFeldt, 79, died Dec. 23, 2016, at Great Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center, Great Bend. Born Aug. 4, 1937, at Walker, he was the son of Joe E. and Pauline (Bittel) VonFeldt. He married Carla Jean Smith Nov. 13, 1961, at Great Bend. She died June 22, 2013. A resident of Great Bend most of his life, Mr. VonFeldt was a heavy equipment operator for Barton County Road and Bridge Department. He was a United States Army veteran.

Survivors include two sons, Randy VonFeldt and his wife Rhonda and Brad VonFeldt and his wife Michelle, both of Great Bend; three grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by six brothers, Robert VonFeldt, Ralph VonFeldt, Raymond VonFeldt, Rudy VonFeldt and Richard VonFeldt, and three sisters, Faye VonFeldt, Pauline VonFeldt and Albertine Denning.

Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Pastor Don Paden officiating. Private family inurnment will be at a later date at Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association, in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

