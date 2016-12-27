Police identify 2 found shot to death in SUV on I-70

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have identified two people found shot to death in an SUV on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police announced Tuesday that the victims were 59-year-old Socorro Olivas and 54-year-old Javier Ambriz, both of Kansas City, Kansas. Police responded to a car wreck along the highway early Saturday found them dead in the SUV from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say their SUV struck a bridge before stopping in the middle of the highway and that a passenger car then struck the SUV. The driver of the car was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening.

Police say they believe the victims in the SUV were shot by occupants of a third vehicle that left the scene. Police say they haven’t received any credible leads.