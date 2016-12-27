Police attempt to identify Christmas Eve shoplifting suspect

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a report of shoplifting and searching for a suspect

Just after 8:15 p.m. n December 24, 2016 a suspect entered Target, 2939 Market Place, in Salina and attempted to steal a shopping cart full of items, according to Salina Police.

When confronted by store personnel, the suspect ran from the store and entered into a lighter green possibly F-150 truck.

The truck fled from a police officer going southbound on Ohio Street before the officer terminated the pursuit.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 6’4” inches tall, with short dirty blonde hair, short and scruffy beard, wearing a black ball cap, camouflage jacket and blue jeans.

He also walked with a slight limp.

Please contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS if you know the identity of this person.