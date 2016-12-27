KBI: Kansas sheriff’s deputy arrested for alleged sex crimes

BURLINGTON – An investigation by agents from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has led to the arrest of Matthew G. Vander Linden, a deputy of the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office, according to a media release.

Deputy Vander Linden, age 28, was arrested Tuesday afternoon for two counts of unlawful voluntary sexual relations, one count of electronic solicitation, and one count of sexual exploitation of a child. The arrest took place without incident at the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation, which began December 20th, was initiated at the request of the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office. Vander Linden has been with the Sheriff’s Office since March of 2014.

Effective Tuesday, his employment at the Sheriff’s Office was terminated.