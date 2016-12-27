GREAT BEND — Gabriel Diamond Verna, 92, died Dec. 25, 2016, at Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood. He was born Dec. 13, 1924, at Priest River, Idaho, the son of John and Matilda (Nacarrato) Verna. He married Laura L. Ellis June 19, 1943, at Pasadena, Calif. She died June 20, 2016. Mr. Verna was a machinist for South Precision Products. Mr. Verna was a United States Army veteran, serving as a medic with the 229th General Hospital in the European and Asiatic-Pacific Theaters for 12 months tending to 120 patients.

Mr. Verna was a member of St. Louise Catholic Church and American Legion, both in California.

Survivors include two daughters, Janice Thielenhaus and her husband Arlyn of Great Bend, and Rita VandenBergh and her husband Hans of Apple Valley, Calif; one sister, Geneva of Hemet, Calif.; five grandchildren, Tammy Lopez and her husband Santa Cruz of Apple Valley, Calif., Sean Winter of Wichita, Ryan Winter and his wife Lesli of San Clemente, Calif., Tim Thielenhaus and his wife Evelyn of Novato, Calif., and Mark Thielenhaus and his wife Michelle of Lodi, Calif.; ten great-grandchildren, Bobby Fry, Andres Lopez, Madisen Winter, Jade Winter, Grace Winter, Kate Winter, Abigail Fry, Emily Thielenhaus, Crystal Thielenhaus, Bryden Thielenhaus and Chantel Thielenhaus. He was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Verna, and two sisters, Theresa and Dorothy.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 at Great Bend Cemetery North in Great Bend, with Pastor Arlyn Thielenhaus officiating. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery North. Friends may call from 2 to 9 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with Woodhaven Care Center or Almost Home, Inc., in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

