Extensive manhunt results in arrest of Great Bend man

On Tuesday, December 27 at about 7:29 a.m. Barton County Sheriff’s Deputy Sheriff Sierra Thorne observed a wanted person driving a vehicle near the intersection of 24th Street and Canterbury in the City of Great Bend.

The driver of the vehicle was known to the deputy as Richard Musil, age 27 of Great Bend. Musil was wanted on warrants issued by the City of Great Bend and Barton County District Court.

When Deputy Thorne attempted to stop the vehicle the suspect accelerated and attempted to flee from the deputy. The chase continued through the Twin Lakes addition and then proceeded eastbound on 24th Street. Another deputy approaching the area to assist checked the speed of the suspect vehicle at in excess of 100 miles an hour by radar. The driver then turned north from 24th and Williams, abandon the vehicle and fled on foot.

Members of the Great Bend Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and Sheriff’s deputies quickly surrounded the area. During the course of the search, law enforcement officers discovered the rear door of a vacant residence at 2101 27th Street. had been broken into.

Officers discovered an interior room which had been locked from the inside. Officers forced entry while the suspect attempted to hold the door shut. Entry was gained and the suspect was arrested. Musil was transported to the Barton County Jail without incident.

Musil has been booked on charges of Felony Attempt to Flee and Elude, Reckless Driving, Burglary, Resisting Arrest as well as the two original parole violation warrants. He is currently being held on the two parole violation warrants with no bond. Bond on the additional crimes is set at $20,000.00.

Musil was driving a 2012 Acura TSX at the time of the incident. The Sheriff’s Office intends to contact the county attorney to begin an “asset forfeiture proceeding” against the vehicle Musil was driving.