DECEMBER 27, 2016

FOR SALE: 2011 BUICK ENCLAVE, LOOKING FOR: SOMEONE TO WORK ON TERRACES 793-9655

LOOKING FOR: VHS TAPE PLAYER 282-0027

FOR SALE: GAS DRYER, 2003 FORD MINIVAN, CAR TRAILER 792-2916

FOR SALE: 13FT UPRIGHT FREEZER 620-615-0249

FOR SALE: ICE AUGER 793-6082

FOR SALE: 2 MINI FEMALE DONKEYS 640-7432

FOR SALE: LEAF BLOWER, NELSON SPRINKLER, JITTERBUG FLIP PHONE, LOOKING FOR: AGGRESSIVE TIRES 2.55.70.15 786-1945

FOR SALE: CRYPT, OVERSIZED CAMPER, STABILIZER BAR 620-639-1770

LOOKING FOR: STEPS FOR A DECK, TOPPER FOR PICKUP 282-0933

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC RANGER, UPRIGHT FREEZER, 1999 DODGE DURANGO 285-6118

FOR SALE: TV, COMPUTER DESK, 2 COUCHES 620-923-5946

FOR SALE: GO KART, PAPER SHREDDER, SEWING MACHINE 639-2038

FOR SALE: SOLID OAK DESK 785-317-7542

LOOKING FOR: CHAINSAW, PORTABLE BASKETBALL GOAL 620-786-9909

FOR SALE: CHINA HUTCH, 2 COFFEE TABLES, 40D CANON CAMERA AND LENS 617-5136

FOR SALE: 32X80 STORM DOORS, STUFFED ANIMALS, BABY BOUNCER, BABY WALKER 617-9083

FOR SALE: SEVERAL LENGTHS OF STEEL PIPES 491-0127

FOR SALE: 3 LITTLE TYKES TOYS 617-3505

LOST: MAGNETIC NATIVITY SCENE FOR A MAILBOX 791-7146

LOOKING FOR: STIHL CHAINSAW FOR PARTS 620-923-5918

FOR SALE: HAND MEAT GRINDER, ROOM HEATER, WATERFALL PICTURE 620-923-1006

FOR SALE: WELDER, MALE YORKIE PUPPY LOOKING FOR: 24IN CHAINSAW 282-7585

FOR SALE: 25GAL AIR COMPRESSOR, BENCH DRILL PRESS 603-6153

FOR SALE: 2000 CHEVY PICKUP 786-6965

FOR SALE: STIHL CHAINSAW 491-1570

FOR SALE: BATHROOM MIRROR, 32X80 STORM DOOR, YELLOW TRACTOR SPRINKLER 785-735-4442

FOR SALE: BOYS HEAVY DUTY CAMO COAT, FULL SIZED BED FRAME 603-8584

FOR SALE: TWIN SIZED BOX SPRINGS 639-2492