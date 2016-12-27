Cop Shop (12/23 – 12/26)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (12/23)

Criminal Damage

At 12:08 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 14 NW 80 Avenue.

Non Injury Accident

At 1:31 p.m. an accident was reported at 485 N. Washington Avenue.

Structure Fire

At 2:22 p.m. a shed caught on fire at 42 NW 80 Avenue.

Theft

At 2:59 p.m. theft of a 4-wheeler was reported at 161 SW 10 Avenue.

Non Injury Accident

At 6:12 p.m. an accident was reported with a deer at NW 40 Road & NW 80 Avenue.

At 6:28 p.m. an accident was reported at SW 40 Road & SW 110 Avenue in Pawnee Rock.

Traumatic Injuries

At 8:58 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 1171 NW 200 Road in Galatia.

Non Injury Accident

At 10:26 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 80 Avenue & NW 10 Road.

12/24

Traffic Arrest

At 2:27 a.m. a driver was stopped for a tag light violation in the 800 block of NE 10 Avenue. The driver was arrested for driving while suspended.

At 10:16 a.m. a subject was arrested for DWS at 10th Street & Lincoln Street.

Injury Accident

At 1:44 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 50 Avenue & NE 30 Road.

Traffic Arrest

At 11:51 p.m. a driver was stopped for failure to have tag lights operable at Braodway & Vine in Hoisington. Driver was arrested for DWS.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (12/23)

Cardiac /Respiratory Arrest

At 8:44 a.m. a 19-year old from 1012 Heizer was transported to Great Bend Regional Hospital.

No Injury Accident

At 9:01 a.m. Edith Bollig was backing west and struck Tiffany Ford’s vehicle that was southbound through a private parking lot at 3307 10th Street.

Forgery

At 11:41 a.m. reports of someone taking a personal check and purchasing items at Walmart with it were made at 3503 10th Street. Total loss was $353.40.

Theft

At 2:57 p.m. Presto-Circle K, 2337 Washington Street, reported an employee, Alyssa Orosco stole $100.00 from a safe. NTA was signed.

At 4:21 p.m. a theft was reported at 3118 Lakin Avenue.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 4:50 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 911 8th Street.

Theft

At 7:47 p.m. a theft was reported at 2006 Main Street.

Non Injury Accident

At 10:02 p.m. an accident was reported at 1102 Morton Street.

12/24

Criminal Damage

At 7:39 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 3317 17th Street.

Non Injury Accident

At 10:41 a.m. Angela Watkins was backing east and struck a legally parked vehicle in the 1300 block of Baker.

Stroke

At 11:01 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2504 Williams Street.

Non Injury Accident

At 6:08 p.m. Kayla Killenger was backing southeast from a private driveway at 30th Street & Morton Street and struck a parked Chevy Monte Carlo.

Hit and Run

At 7:04 p.m. a white Ford Explorer with metal running board was westbound on 12th Street and swerved right off the roadway striking a chain link fence.

Traffic Arrest

At 8:19 p.m. Uriel Montoya Rodriguez was arrested at 10th Street & Frey Street for DWS.

Falls

At 10:04 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at Great Bend Housing Authority, 1101 Kansas Avenue.

12/25

Non Injury Accident

At 1:12 a.m. an accident was reported at 2506 17th Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 2:02 a.m. a burglary and theft of $50.00 in cash was reported at 721 Williams Street.

Chest Pain

At 2:38 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2529 16th Street.

Burglary / In Progress

At 6:37 p.m. reports of finding the north door of his residence open when he returned home were made at 1705 Morton Street.

12/26

Non Injury Accident

At 6:20 p.m. an accident was reported at 2611 27th Street 38.

At 6:23 p.m. an accident was reported at 3511 10th Street Suite 6.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 8:54 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1222 Kansas Avenue.

12/27

Criminal Damage

At 3:48 a.m. damage to a gate at the airport was reported at 9810 B-29 Way.