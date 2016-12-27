CLAFLIN – Bob Reif, 76, died Dec. 19, 2016, at his home in Claflin. He was born May 19, 1940, at Great Bend, the son of Frank and Magdaline (Hirsh) Reif. A veteran of the United States Army and a lifetime Claflin resident, Mr. Reif was a teller at Community Bank of the Midwest, Great Bend.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Claflin.

Survivors include one sister, Donna Mackler of Centennial, Colo.; two nieces, Courtney D’Ovidio and Amy Lyon; and one great-nephew, Lucas D’Ovidio.

Vigil Service will be at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Claflin, with Father Terrance Klein celebrating. Burial will be in Claflin Cemetery. Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or Claflin Ambulance Service, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home.

