Barton County warns taxpayers that Treasurer’s Office will be closed Dec. 30

As the Barton County Commission meeting was nearing a close Monday morning, Commission Chair Don Davis was reading through the final announcements. Davis mentioned the Barton County Treasurer’s Office will be closed to the public on Friday, December 30.

Commissioner Kenny Schremmer did not agree with the reason why the Treasurer’s Office was closed, but County Clerk Donna Zimmerman says the closed office helps the Treasurer’s Office finish their end-of-the-year tasks.

Donna Zimmerman Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/zimmer-treasurer.mp3

Despite being closed to the public, the Treasurer’s Office employees will still be working so all tax payments received are entered before the end of the year.

Davis explained in the past, Barton County’s auditor noted many tax payments were not entered in time causing the county to get cited, but Schremmer still did not agree with closing the office to the taxpayers.

Don Davis Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/davis-treasurer.mp3

If any Barton County resident has tax payments to make with the Treasurer’s Office before 2016 closes, they will need to do so by Thursday, December 29.