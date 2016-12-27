Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (12/23 – 12/26)

12/23

BOOKED: Denise Repshire of Great Bend for BTDC case for battery DV, bond set in lieu of $2,500.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Juana Flores of Great Bend for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Daniel Glaze on case with next court date set for 2/24/2017. A&D conditions apply, obey all state, federal and local laws, stay in Kansas and remain in contact with attorney. Granted an OR bond on case.

RELEASED: Clark B. Spicer Jr. on Barton County District Court warrant with a $100.00 cash bond.

RELEASED: Martin L. Martinez with a serve sentence. Previously released on cases with a $5,000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding. Previously released on Great Bend Municipal Court warrants with no conditions.

RELEASED: Dakota Gray of Great Bend for BTDC warrant for aggravated escape from custody after receiving a $10,000.00 OR bond. BTDC warrant for probation violation after time served.

RELEASED: Denise Repshire of Great Bend for BTDC case for battery DV after posting a $2,500.00 surety through Ace Bail Bonding.

12/24

BOOKED: Storm McNett of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for driving while suspended, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Brittani Grubb of McPherson on Barton County District Court case for driving while suspended, bond is set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Derryc Werner on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with no bond.

BOOKED: Leonard Hearld of Stafford on Stafford County District case for battery DV, bond set at $2,500.00 C/S. SCDC warrant for battery DV and criminal restraint, bond set at $7,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Alex Herren of Salina on a Barton County District Court case for driving while suspended, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Uriel Montoya-Rodriguez of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond is set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S. GBMC case for DWS, bond set in lieu of $500.00 C/S or 48 hour OR.

RELEASED: Storm McNett of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for driving while suspended, bonded $1,000.00 C/S through TNT.

RELEASED: Brittani Grubb of McPherson on Barton County District Court case for driving while suspended was released with a $1,000.00 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Fabio Chavesm on Barton County District Court warrant with a $100.00 cash bond.

RELEASED: Uriel Montoya-Rodriguez of Great Bend posted a $1,000.00 surety bond on GBMC warrant for failure to appear and $500.00 surety bond GBMC case for DWS. Both bond were through Ace Bail Bonding.

12/25

BOOKED: Mile Jackson of Great Bend on a BTSO case for driving while revoked, bond set at $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Dusti Beckham of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI with bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Dakota Green of Larned on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,440.00 cash or 178 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $667.51 cash or 30 days in jail.

BOOKED: Andrew Delgadillo on Stafford County District Court case for obstruction, DUI, flee and elude, criminal damage to property, driving while suspended, bond is set at $2,500.00 C/S. Ellis County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

RELEASED: Dusti Beckham of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Taylor Jackson on Barton County District Court case with a $2,500.00 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonding.

12/26

BOOKED: Adrian Sosa of Stafford for SFDC case for drunken pedestrian and disorderly conduct, bond set in lieu of $500.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Jason Payne of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court. GBMC warrants for contempt of court, was given an OR bond through GBMC.