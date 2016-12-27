Barton County curious on saving money from website maintenance

For the past three years, Barton County has partnered with Simplified Online Communication System (SOCS) to provide a county website presence. Along with the county’s website, Barton County uses SOCS to manage their Kansas Wetlands & Wildlife National Scenic Byway website.

It was time to renew the license and service agreement with SOCS at Monday’s Barton County Commission meeting. Commissioner Jennifer Schartz was curious if the county could combine the county and byway websites to save money.

Judy Goreham, Barton County Environmental Manager, says eliminating one of the websites would kill the search possibilities.

Judy Goreham Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/goreham-website-1.mp3

In the spring of 2013, the county went live with the new website and over the summer of 2016 an additional update was completed.

It was also mentioned if the county and byways websites were combined, Barton County would be promoting parts of the byway that were in Stafford and Reno Counties.

Judy Goreham Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/goreham-website-2-2.mp3

Commissioners approved the renewal with SOCS for another three-year contract costing $5,225 a year to manage county’s website. Goreham noted the byways website will be up for renewal next year.

The top pages or departments on the county’s website that get viewed the most are the Sheriff’s Office, Appraiser’s Office, and Treasurer’s Office.

The Barton County website is www.bartoncounty.org and the byways website is www.kansaswetlandsandwildlifescenicbyway.com.