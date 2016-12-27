4th floor office remodel almost complete at Barton County Courthouse

The Barton County Attorney’s Office contracted with Brentwood Builders to remodel a room on the fourth floor of the Courthouse. Under the project, the former Environmental Management Office was updated to house two newly added staff members and the Victim Advocate.

Commissioner Jennifer Schartz says the remodel looks good outside of an unfinished pre-hung door.

Jennifer Schartz Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/schartz-remodel.mp3

Commissioners ratified the bid purchase from Brentwood for $16,435. Once the door is installed, the remaining $865 will be paid to Brentwood, the only bidder for the project. The full price of $17,300 is to be paid from the Capital Improvement Fund.

The additional attorney and assistant forced the Environmental Management Office out of the Courthouse. The Environmental Department relocated three blocks north of the Courthouse at 1910 18th Street.