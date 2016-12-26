Tuesday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-8A Early Morning Show with Patrick Burnett – News – Sports – Business News, Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Phil Groshardt. Guests include Dr. Troy Moore and Physical Therapist Jayme Mayers from Central Kansas Orthopedic Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine who will talk about “Tech Neck.”

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams

11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”

11:30-12P “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif – Guests include Jessica Ferguson who will talk about the “Kansas Reading Roadmap.” (Encore Presentation)

12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:30-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-2:30P Dave Ramsey Show

2:30-6:30 College Football – Military Bowl – Temple vs Wake Forest

6:30-9P College Football – Holiday Bowl – Minnesota vs Washington State

9P-MID College Football – Cactus Bowl – Boise State vs Baylor