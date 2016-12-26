Cheyenne Bottoms still honored to be one of the 8 Wonders of Kansas

In 2008, the Kansas Sampler Foundation announced the winners of Kansas’ most important natural or manmade wonders. Over 24,000 people from across the country cast their votes and the winners were announced in Topeka by then Kansas Governor Kathleen Sebelius.

Cheyenne Bottoms, just northeast of Great Bend, was named as one of the winners and Area Wildlife Manager Karl Grover says eight years later being one of the finalists is still an honor.

Cheyenne Bottoms and Quivira National Wildlife Refuge were put into The 8 Wonders of Kansas together as a duo entry. Voters put the wetlands on the list because of their international importance as a migratory stop for North American shorebirds.

The 41,000-acre wetlands is joined on the list with the Big Well in Greensburg, Cosmosphere in Hutchinson, Eisenhower Library and Museum in Abilene, underground salt museum in Hutchinson, Monument Rocks & Castle Rock in Gove County, St. Fidelis Church in Victoria, and the Flint Hills in Chase County.