Stafford County EcoDevo Awarded $100,000 Moderate Income Housing Grant

Stafford County residents may notice an increase in new housing construction after Stafford County Economic Development was awarded a $100,000 Moderate Income Housing grant through the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation.

This grant will provide $25,000 down-payment assistance for four individuals or families to construct a new house. Buyers will have the option to choose between three house plans that range from 1,098 sq. ft. to 1,250 and cost $170,000 to construct. Each plan includes three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level and an unfinished basement with roughed in plumbing and two egress windows that would allow two more bedrooms to be finished in.

“Getting financing for new housing construction in rural towns is often a challenge for a number of reasons,” said Carolyn Dunn, Executive Director for Stafford County Economic Development. “With this program in place, we can jump-start new construction and make it easier for families to own a home they can be proud of.”

The buyer will have choices in colors and finishes for the inside and outside of the home. Construction will be on vacant lots within Stafford County towns. Re-developing existing lots helps revitalize towns and uses existing utility infrastructure, thereby keeping costs lower. The buyer must live in the home for five years or pay back the $25,000 on a pro-rated basis.

How it works:

Buyers must provide documentation of pre-approval from their bank to finance a $145,000 purchase. A lot must be identified and ownership transferred to Stafford EcoDevo. Several citizens in each town have pledged to donate lots if there are buyers that are willing to commit to construction. Once these documents are in hand, buyer will provide $5,000 in earnest money and sign a purchase contract. EcoDevo will be responsible for payments to the contractor during the construction process. Once the house is complete, the buyer will purchase the house and the $25,000 will be provided at closing toward the purchase price.

If you have any questions, please contact Carolyn Dunn at (620) 549-3527 or cdunn@staffordecodevo.com