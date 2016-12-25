Monday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

MID-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A ABC News Special “Playback 2016” hosted by ABC News Radio’s Cheri Preston and Aaron Katersky
7A-8A ABC News Special “The Making of a President” hosted by Tom Llamas
8A-11A ABC News Special “2016 As It Happened” A 3-hour retrospective of some of 2016’s top stories as told through the highlights of ABC’s breaking news coverage.
11A-12P ABC News Special “Playback 2016” hosted by ABC News Radio’s Cheri Preston and Aaron Katersky
12P-1P ABC News Special “The Making of a President” hosted by Tom Llamas
1P-5P ”Dave Ramsey Show”
5P-6P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory
6P-8P ESPN Radio – “Jalen & Jacoby”
8P-10P ESPN Radio – “Izzy & Spain”
10P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fritz”
