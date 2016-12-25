Great Bend Post

Monday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

KVGBMID-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A ABC News Special “Playback 2016” hosted by ABC News Radio’s Cheri Preston and Aaron Katersky

7A-8A ABC News Special “The Making of a President” hosted by Tom Llamas

8A-11A ABC News Special “2016 As It Happened” A 3-hour retrospective of some of 2016’s top stories as told through the highlights of ABC’s breaking news coverage.

11A-12P ABC News Special “Playback 2016” hosted by ABC News Radio’s Cheri Preston and Aaron Katersky

12P-1P ABC News Special “The Making of a President” hosted by Tom Llamas

1P-5P ”Dave Ramsey Show”

5P-6P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

6P-8P ESPN Radio – “Jalen & Jacoby”

8P-10P ESPN Radio – “Izzy & Spain”

10P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fritz”

