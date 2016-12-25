Literacy program benefits older & younger students

usd428.com – Tami Schepmann, Great Bend Middle School ESOL/Reading Lab teacher and Student Council sponsor, loves it when a plan comes together.

So when Lisa Schwab, Head Start teacher, reached out to her with a need for her young students to increase their literacy levels, Schepmann was eager to help her pull a plan together.

Panther Pals was born.

“Weekly, the students from Head Start are coming to the middle school and our students are taking turns reading to them,” Schepmann said.

“This is part of our community involvement goal,” Schepmann said. “It is also helping Head Start with their goal of increasing literacy with their students.”

Great Bend Public Children’s Librarian Dayna Ball has been helping by selecting age-appropriate books.

Schepmann said that Head Start students walk to GBMS. Middle school students greet them at the door and then read to them.

“Middle school students are so excited about participating and are anticipating their turn,” she said.

“Even my English learners have had the opportunity to practice reading fluency and read with the preschoolers,” she said. “It’s a real win-win.”