Great Bend Police still looking for remedy to an aging building

A lack of space, wasted space, ongoing upkeep responsibilities, and a lingering sewer smell are all reasons why the Great Bend Police Department is looking into either renovating, expanding, or moving their current police station.

Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch says the building at 1217 Williams was built in 1928 and ideas are still being bounced around as to what is the best solution.

Cliff Couch Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/couch-new-1.mp3

In September, the Great Bend City Council approved a $14,000 agreement for engineering services from Professional Engineering Consultants to conduct an assessment of the Police Department building.

Options on the table are not limited to gutting the structure and starting from scratch, adding another floor, moving to another city-owned building, or constructing a new building.

Cliff Couch Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/couch-new-2.mp3

Couch added the possibility of moving to the unused portion of the Great Bend Events Center is an option PEC and the City are considering.

Couch hopes to have the final numbers and choices ready for the city council by early 2017.