Christmas Day Weather

Christmas Day Showers and thunderstorms before 3pm, then a slight chance of showers between 3pm and 5pm. Areas of dense fog before 9am. High near 61. Windy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a southwest wind 20 to 25 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 22. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.