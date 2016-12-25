Christmas Day Weather

Christmas Day
Showers and thunderstorms before 3pm, then a slight chance of showers between 3pm and 5pm. Areas of dense fog before 9am. High near 61. Windy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a southwest wind 20 to 25 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 22. West wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 51.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 45.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 22.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 46.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
