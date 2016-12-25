Anonymous donors pay off thousands in Kan. school lunch debts

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Donors have given thousands of dollars this holiday season to pay off school lunch debts for Topeka-area families.

The donors’ combined gifts total more than $6,300 and benefit children at Topeka Unified School District 501, Seaman USD 345, Auburn-Washburn USD 437 and Shawnee Heights USD 450.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that one contribution, which was directed at helping children at Randolph Elementary School, totaled more than $3,000.

The generosity may have been inspired by a man who paid off balances at Tecumseh North Elementary last week and then left extra money for children whose families are struggling financially.