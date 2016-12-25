A440 and Renue Recognized for Best Cookies in Great Bend

The Great Bend Cookie Contest was so competitive in judging this year that the contest ended in a tie with two stores sharing the title of “Best Great Bend Cookie.” A440 Musical Instruments, along with Renue Salon and Spa won this year’s Great Bend Cookie Contest, receiving the most votes among the shoppers who participated in the eighth annual Great Bend Cookie Contest, held last month during Small Business Saturday.

Renue Salon & Spa commissioned Kim Randall of Baked Blessings to cater its 150 Chocolate Caramel Brownie Cookies, said Renue owner Allene Owen. Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies made by Kim Heath were such a hit that she had to make more when they ran out of the delicious treats, said her husband and A440 co-owner Dan Heath.

Each of the 15 downtown retail stores were required to make 150 cookies for the contest, annually held as a way to create a fun and festive experience for shoppers in downtown Great Bend the Saturday following Thanksgiving. Nearly 2,500 cookies were baked for this year’s event featuring some uniquely flavorful cookie combinations, such as red velvet Oreo, and peppermint kiss dark chocolate cake mix.

The sweetest ingredient, however, is the giving spirit of cookie contest judges (aka downtown shoppers), who donated money to participate in this year’s event. They raised $470, which was donated to the Food Bank of Barton County earlier this month.

Besides the winning businesses, 13 other stores participated in this year’s cookie contest. They were Rosewood Furniture Gallery (Cookie Headquarters), Beautiful Beginnings Boutique, Buckle, Defy Expectation Clothing Company, Great Bend Coffee, Office Products Inc., JC Penney, Kustom Floor Designs, Rana Luna Boutique, Rosewood Bargain Barn, Rosewood Wine Cellar, Wright Place Downtown Flea Market, and Yours Truly LLC.