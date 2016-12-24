Weekend Weather

Today Sunny, with a high near 51. Light south wind becoming south southeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tonight A slight chance of rain or drizzle between 9pm and midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog between 9pm and 3am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a temperature rising to around 53 by 5am. South southeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Christmas Day Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. High near 59. Windy, with a south southwest wind 22 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 20 to 25 mph becoming west 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 45. North northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 22.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 46.