Tuesday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 – 9:00 a.m. until Close

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of December 12, 2016, and ending December 27, 2016.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Cereal Malt Beverage License Renewal:

-Per K.S.A. 41-2702, no retailer shall sell any cereal malt beverage without having secured a license for that business. When a business is located in the unincorporated portion of the County, that application shall be made to the Board of County Commissioners. Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present the application for Spuds Build-A-Burger for 2017.

B. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Ms. Zimmerman will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

C. CLAFLIN NEIGHBORHOOD REVITALIZATION PLAN: Interlocal Agreement:

-A Neighborhood Revitalization Plan provides tax rebates for qualified new improvements with the County performing the administrative tax functions. The program provisions, in this case relative to the City of Claflin, are outlined in the interlocal agreement and in the Revitalization Plan. Bob Suelter, Claflin City Attorney, will present details.

D. COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE: Fourth Floor Office Remodel:

-The Attorney’s Office contracted with Brentwood Builders to remodel a room on the Fourth Floor of the Courthouse. Under this project, the former-Environmental Management Office was updated to house two newly added staff members and the Victim Advocate. The Attorney’s Office has asked that award of the bid to Brentwood Builders, the only bidder for this project, be ratified and that the billing be paid from the Capital Improvement Fund. Casey Hubbard, Office Manager / Investigator, will provide details.

E. COUNTY WEBSITE: SOCS – Simplified Online Communication System:

-For the past three years, the County has partnered with SOCS to provide a county website presence. In the spring of 2013 the county went live with this new website and over the summer of 2016 an additional update was completed. The county has been very pleased with the website and the feedback that has been received. It is time to renew this agreement for an additional 3-years. Judy Goreham, Environmental Manager & BJ Wooding, County Cartographer, will detail a license and service agreement renewal with SOCS – Simplified Online Communication System.

F. NOXIOUS WEED: Purchase of a Power Washer:

-The Noxious Weed Department’s current power washer is malfunctioning. Given its age, the department solicited quotes for a replacement. It is recommended that the current unit be traded in for a power washer bid by Pistol Pete’s. Equipment Replacement funds are suggested for use in the purchase. Dale Phillips, Road and Bridge / Noxious Weed Director, will provide details.

G. FACILITIES MANAGEMENT: Removal of Second Floor Equipment:

-In order to meet the requirements of the Driver’s License Office, a White 2000 Records Storage/Retrieval System needs to be removed. The system has been in place since the early 1980’s. Because of the expertise required for the dismantling the system and for safety considerations, Gary Bruner, Facilities Leader, requested a quote for the removal from Records Retrieval Systems, Wichita. The cost of the removal will be offset by selling the system for scrap. Mr. Bruner will provide details.

H. THE LEAGUE OF KANSAS MUNICIPALITIES: 2017 Dues and Subscription:

-Barton County has received the 2017 dues and subscription billing from The League of Kansas Municipalities. Fees include a research subscription, base feel and 11 copies of the Kansas Government Journal. Other services include Legislative Advocacy, Municipal Training Institute and Annual Conferences and Events.

I. DISTRICT CORONER: Appointment of Special Deputy Coroner:

-Under the procedures outlined by Kansas Statutes and by Resolution 2006-11, A Resolution Establishing District Coroner Procedures, Dr. Edward Jones requests the appointment of Special Deputy Coroners. Special Deputies, appointed for one-year calendar terms, do not have the necessary credentials to be a deputy coroner, but generally have a medical background. At this time, Ellsworth County requests the appointment of Shawn McGowan, PA, as a Special Deputy Coroner.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

-The Treasurer’s Office will be closed to the public December 30th so all tax payments received are entered before the end of the year.

-Barton County Office Buildings will be closed Monday, January 2, 2017, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. The Landfill, the Records Division of the Sheriff’s Office and the Health Department will also be closed during that time. The Landfill will be open normal business hours on both Saturday, December 31, 2016, and Tuesday, January 3, 2017. Emergency services will be in normal operation.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

-Subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

DECEMBER 27, 2016

10:00 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will discuss regular business. Included will be the purchase of a conference table for the Human Resources / Finance Office.

10:15 a.m. – Susank Site Lease Agreement – Dena Popp, 911 Director, and Allen Glendenning, County Counselor, Watkins, Calcara

10:45 a.m. – Heaters at the County Shop – Dale Phillips, Road and Bridge Director

11:00 a.m. – Commission discussion, to include bid reviews

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Barb Esfeld, County Appraiser, is scheduled for December 29, 2016.

