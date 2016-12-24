Kansas man dies after pickup hits steel cable, ditch embankment

RENO COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday in Reno County.

1993 Ford Ranger pickup driven by Michael Gray Buzzard, 21, Inman, was eastbound on State Fair Road in Hutchinson according to police.

The driver failed to negotiate the roadway as it curved south.

The pickup continued east through a steel cable then across a grass field into the drainage ditch and hit the embankment of the ditch.

Witnesses found the pickup in the drainage ditch in the 2400 Block of Plum Street in Hutchinson.

Buzzard was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, according to Hutchison police.