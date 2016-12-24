Chiefs host Broncos Christmas night

The nightcap on Christmas night can’t possibly match the first meeting in Week 12, perhaps the game of the year, a 30-27 overtime classic.

KC is in with a win or a Ravens loss or tie. Denver’s chore is much more difficult; it can’t win the AFC West and is in a tight race for a wild card. A loss would be devastating for the champs .

“They’re the division rival,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says. “We know what we’re going to get out of them. We’re both in a place where we’re fighting for our lives, our playoff lives. It’s late in the season where it’s that type of grind. It’s going to be a heck of a challenge for us; they know us well, we know them well.”