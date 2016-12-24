Representative-elect Marshall announces senior staff hires

Dr. Roger Marshall, Representative-elect for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District, has announced the hire of his senior staff. They will start in their official capacity on January 3rd.

Chief of Staff: Brent Robertson, who served as Campaign Manager for both the primary and general election campaigns

Legislative Director: Dalton Henry of Manhattan, Kan., former Government Affairs Director of the Kansas Wheat Commission, former Director of Policy for U.S. Wheat Associates

Press Secretary: Eric Pahls of Beloit, Kan., former National Political Staffer for Carly Fiorina’s presidential campaign

District Director: Katie Sawyer of McPherson, Kan., former professor at McPherson College

Western Kansas Deputy Director: Becca Swender of Garden City, Kan., formerly with Farm Credit

Representative-elect Marshall stated, “A Representative is only as effective as their staff, and I am confident that with Kansans like these, the Big 1st will be well-represented and efficiently served.”