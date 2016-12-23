Great Bend movie theater looking for vandalism suspects

Golden Belt Cinema 6 in Great Bend is asking for help in locating a group of juveniles that “damaged and destroyed” theater equipment.

According to the movie theater’s social media post, the individuals attended a 9:55 p.m. showing on Wednesday, December 21. The damage to the equipment exceeds $5,000.

Golden Belt Cinema believes the individuals were of middle school age and from the Great Bend area.

Golden Belt Cinema 6 is offering a $250 cash reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the juveniles. The movie theater at 1222 Kansas Avenue asks that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.