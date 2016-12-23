Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Friday Weather

by Leave a Comment

The Christmas forecast is more like early spring with temperatures will be in the 60s. Sustained winds between 25 and 35 mph are expected, with gusts between 40 and 50 mph. Storms are expected to move across the area during the day. Some strong storms with strong winds are probable. A few severe storms are possible with damaging winds and hail.

The Christmas forecast is more like early spring with temperatures will be in the 60s. Sustained winds between 25 and 35 mph are expected, with gusts between 40 and 50 mph. Storms are expected to move across the area during the day. Some strong storms with strong winds are probable. A few severe storms are possible with damaging winds and hail.

Friday

A slight chance of rain and sleet before 8am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 51. South wind 8 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 20. West northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. South southeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Christmas Day
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon. High near 59. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Breezy.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 41.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 43.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 50.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 45.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *