Friday Weather

Friday A slight chance of rain and sleet before 8am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 51. South wind 8 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20. West northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. South southeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Christmas Day Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon. High near 59. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 45.