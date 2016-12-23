4 Chiefs earn spots on Pro Bowl Roster

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) – Four members of the 10-4 Kansas City Chiefs have earned spots on the 2017 Pro Bowl roster.

Safety Eric Berry, tight end Travis Kelce, kick returner and wide receiver Tyreek Hill and cornerback Marcus Peters earned spots to the roster.

The game will be played Sunday, Jan. 29 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL.

It’s Berry’s fifth Pro Bowl selection for the Chiefs. It’s Kelce’s and Peters’ second selection to the team. Hill is a rookie.

The Pro Bowl selection includes voting by fans, coaches and players.