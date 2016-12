HARPER COUNTY — An earthquake shook south central Kansas early Thursday.

The quake just before 9 a.m. measured a magnitude 2.8, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and was centered approximately 15 miles southeast of Harper. A 2.8 magnitude earthquake hit the same area on December 17.

There were no reports of damage, according to the Harper County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the USGS, a quake of that strength results in weak to light shaking.