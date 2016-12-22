Thursday Weather

Great Bend Post

Christmas day there will be a good chance for some strong to isolated severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening hours. Severe wind will be the primary threat with some storms having the potential to produce winds in excess of 60 mph.

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight
A chance of rain and snow before 7pm, then a chance of snow and freezing rain between 7pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. South wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 49. South wind 8 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 23. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Light east southeast wind becoming south southeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog between 7pm and midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Christmas Day
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy. Chance of
precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Monday
Sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

