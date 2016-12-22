Thursday Weather

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.



Tonight A chance of rain and snow before 7pm, then a chance of snow and freezing rain between 7pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. South wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.



Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 49. South wind 8 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.



Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.



Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Light east southeast wind becoming south southeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.



Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog between 7pm and midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.



Christmas Day Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation is 60%.



Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.



Monday Sunny, with a high near 40.



Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 18.



Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.



Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.



Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.