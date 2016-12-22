Stokes, Johnson lead Kansas State past Gardner-Webb 67-54

MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) – Kamau Stokes scored a season-high 18 points and Kansas State used an 18-1 late first-half run to defeat Gardner Webb 67-54 on Wednesday night.

While Kansas State (11-1) was 5 of 7 from the field during that late first half stretch, Gardner Webb (7-6) struggled from the field as they missed all 11 shot attempts in the final 7:02 of the first half.

Stokes and DJ Johnson were the only Wildcats to score in double figures on the night. Johnson scored 16 points and was a perfect 8 for 8 from the field in the victory.

Jamaal Robateau scored 17 points and Tyrell Nelson 14 to lead the Runnin’ Bulldogs.