Police: Woman doing holiday shopping shot during attempted carjacking

KANSAS CITY – Law enforcement authorities in Kansas City are investigating an attempted car jacking and shooting.

Just before10:30 p.m. Wednesday night police responded to the area of U.S. 40 hwy and Interstate 70 after report of a woman who had been shot and was the victim of an attempted armed carjacking that just occurred in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory, 11910 E. U.S. 40 in the Kansas City suburb of Independence, according to a media release.

A Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy who was driving along US 40 Hwy found the woman in her car.

No arrests have been made.

The suspects are described as three black males. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS or Independence Tips at 325-7777 or emails leads@indepmo.org