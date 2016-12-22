Police: Employees recognized Kansas woman during bank robbery

WICHITA, KAN. – A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging a Wichita woman with bank robbery, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Christina A. Messerschmidt, 25, Wichita, Kan., is charged with one count of bank robbery. The indictment alleges that on Dec. 16, 2016, Messerschmidt robbed Intrust Bank at 1544 S. Webb in Wichita. Court documents allege she gave a teller a note written on a deposit slip saying, “Give me $1,000 or I will shoot you.” She told the teller, “If you push it, I’ll do it.”

Bank employees told police they recognized the woman as a customer who had opened an account in November and they provided police with her address, leading to her arrest.

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The FBI and the Wichita Police investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger is prosecuting.