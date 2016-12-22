Mental illness a rising concern for Great Bend law enforcement

Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch says an ongoing trend through political decisions and policies has forced more requirements upon law enforcement in dealing with suspects with mental illness or disabilities.

Kansas statutes state that law enforcement officers have the authority to place anyone in protective custody if the officer believes the suspect is a threat to themselves or others.

Couch says five officers from the Great Bend Police Department attended a week-long Critical Incident Training course at the Law Enforcement Training Center in Hutchinson last week. The training provided officers with skills to recognize and effectively deal with individuals that have mental illness.

Couch went on to say apprehending individuals with mental illness can be a very complicated and tragic problem. Couch says oftentimes officers are the first people to approach suspects with mental illness when ideally the suspects should be receiving help for their mental illness before law enforcement officers enter the picture.

The state continues to push more of the responsibilities of dealing with mental illness onto street level law enforcement officers.

This fall, a Hays Police Department officer who shot and killed a man during a brief struggle was cleared of charges as the Ellis County Attorney ruled he acted in self-defense. Joseph Weber, a 36-year old from Hays, was the victim who was diagnosed with autism, anxiety disorder, intermediate explosive disorder and mild intellectual disability.