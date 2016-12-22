Great Bend Post

Manhunt ends; suspect pulled gun during KC traffic stop

Suspect arrested on Thursday morning photo courtesy KCTV

KANSAS CITY – A manhunt has ended in the Kansas City suburb of Blue Springs after an officer involved shooting.

Just before 9 a.m. police arrested a suspect believed involved in the early morning pursuit of a stolen vehicle, according to a social media report.

No additional details on the suspect were released.

KANSAS CITY – A manhunt is underway in the Kansas City suburb of Blue Springs after an officer involved shooting.

Just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Blue Springs Police Department officers were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle when the vehicle left the roadway, according to a media release.

Law enforcement on the scene of Thursday’s manhunt in Kansas-photo courtesy KCTV

The suspect exited the vehicle and displayed a weapon.

The officer fired shots and the suspect fled the scene north across Interstate 70.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter and is looking for a; White Male, with Brown Hair, wearing a Black Jacket and Blue Jeans.
He should be considered armed and dangerous.
The department is asking the public to be on the alert and call (816) 228-0151 or 911 if you see anything suspicious.

