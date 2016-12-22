KBI investigation on former Great Bend CVB Director continues

For years, it was common practice for cities in Kansas to appoint a board to oversee organizations, and then those businesses were essentially separate entities despite receiving a strong city directive. The Great Bend Convention & Visitors Bureau operated this way for years until the City of Great Bend took over the operations of the CVB on January 1, 2016.

As the city was in the process of taking over the CVB, an investigation discovered possible misused funds by a former director. Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch says at that moment it became clear that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation should take over the case.

Cliff Couch Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/couch-collier-1.mp3

Cris Collier retired as CVB Director in December of 2015 after 30 years in the position. Great Bend hired Emily Goad in early February of 2016 and Goad has served as director since including during the CVB’s office relocation to the Great Bend Events Center.

Couch says questionable expenditures during Collier’s tenure surfaced including the CVB Board allowing Collier to keep the company vehicle as a retirement gift. Collier reportedly paid $2,000 for a vehicle that was valued at over $12,000.

Cliff Couch Audio

Couch also mentioned there was an expense where the CVB Board purchased an $800 sculpture for Collier as a going-away gift with taxpayers’ money. More eyebrows were raised from possible expenses that were charged to Great Bend while Collier performed work for the Goodland Convention & Visitors Bureau, while getting paid separately.

Couch says as of today, the KBI is still investigating the case and imagines that they are talking with the Barton County Attorney.

The Police Chief says in some cases, you have to determine if the situation was a criminal act by individuals or did the structure of the organization cause the trouble.

Cliff Couch Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/couch-collier-3.mp3

The funding for the CVB comes from the city’s six-percent transient guest tax. The tax is paid by people that stay at the city’s motels. Five percent of the guest tax goes to the CVB and other one percent is allocated to the Great Bend Events Center.